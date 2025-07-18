Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:15 18.07.2025

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia: . This decision essential and timely, especially now

3 min read
Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia: . This decision essential and timely, especially now
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and each leader of the EU countries "for consolidation and a common principled position" in approving the 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

“A decision by the European Union that we all worked for together. We managed to strengthen the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for this war, and today the package has been approved. I thank everyone who contributed to this,” he said on X Friday.

The President especially recognized “European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and each EU member state leader for their unity and principled stance. I thank President of the European Council António Costa. “I also thank Denmark for a truly strong start to its EU Presidency. This decision is essential and timely, especially now, as a response to the fact that Russia has intensified the brutality of the strikes on our cities and villages,” Zelenskyy said.

He noted that the 18th sanctions package continues to target Russia’s tanker fleet – “not only the vessels themselves, but also the captains of the shadow fleet and the companies enabling such oil-financed acts of killing. We will continue applying this pressure.”

“The European Union is also imposing a stricter price cap on Russian oil – around $46 per barrel. In coordination with other global partners, we will continue working to ensure that the price cap truly cuts Russia’s revenues. This is possible. We already know how to effectively exert this pressure,” Zelenskyy stressed.

“I would also like to highlight the EU’s decision to ban all transactions related to the gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system, the construction of which was part of Putin’s preparation for the full-scale war. All infrastructure of Russia’s war must be blocked,” Zelenskyy added.

According to him, the synchronization of European sanctions in Ukraine is currently being prepared, as well as new decisions on sanctions - both at the partner level and in the Ukrainian jurisdiction.

As reported, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU (Coreper) approved the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia on the morning of July 18.

As noted by High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas, the EU approved one of the strongest packages of sanctions against Russia since the beginning of the full-scale war.

“We’re cutting the Kremlin’s war budget further, going after 105 more shadow fleet ships, their enablers, and limiting Russian banks’ access to funding,” she said on X.

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy #eu

MORE ABOUT

13:48 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy and Umerov discuss tasks of updated NSDC staff, Commander-in-Chief Staff HQ

Zelenskyy and Umerov discuss tasks of updated NSDC staff, Commander-in-Chief Staff HQ

13:44 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

11:05 18.07.2025
EU, as part of sanctions, sets price cap for oil from Russia at $47.6 per barrel – media

EU, as part of sanctions, sets price cap for oil from Russia at $47.6 per barrel – media

10:29 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy appoints Umerov as NSDC secretary – decree

Zelenskyy appoints Umerov as NSDC secretary – decree

20:47 17.07.2025
Svyrydenko: Implementation of sanctions policy is effective tool of state management

Svyrydenko: Implementation of sanctions policy is effective tool of state management

18:33 17.07.2025
Poroshenko assesses statements of Svyrydenko and Pronin regarding grounds for imposing sanctions against him as evidence of their falsifications

Poroshenko assesses statements of Svyrydenko and Pronin regarding grounds for imposing sanctions against him as evidence of their falsifications

14:33 17.07.2025
Zelenskyy invites Chentsov to come to Kyiv during change of government

Zelenskyy invites Chentsov to come to Kyiv during change of government

21:00 16.07.2025
France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

France, Italy, Czech Republic, Hungary don’t plan to participate in NATO program to purchase weapons from USA for Ukraine

20:50 16.07.2025
Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

Yermak, EU reps discuss implementation of financial support for Ukraine, prospects for negotiations on joining the Union

20:18 16.07.2025
Zelenskyy: USA interested in Ukrainian drones

Zelenskyy: USA interested in Ukrainian drones

HOT NEWS

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

Four killed, 12 more injured in past 24 hours as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region – authorities

Three civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions this morning – authorities

Ukrainian defenders destroy 11 of 35 drones used by enemy at night

LATEST

Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies

Zelenskyy orders Shmyhal to speed up drone contracting and delivery, especially interceptors and deep-strike variants

Deaths in Ukraine exceeded births by 2.9 times in first half of 2025

Over $35 million in assets of former MP Makeyenko arrested and transferred to ARMA

Explosion in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv is neutralization of enemy ammunition

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

Macron in talk with Zelenskyy: France is and will remain close to Ukraine

DTEK gas production losses from Russian strikes in spring amount to approximately EUR 30 mln – CEO

Umerov: In near future, audit to be conducted on implementation of Staff HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions

AD
AD