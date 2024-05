Russian occupation forces shelled Zolota Balka, Kherson region, on Thursday, Kherson Regional Military Administration has said.

"A local resident came under Russian fire in Zolota Balka. He was in his yard at the moment of the attack," it said on the Telegram channel.

The man, 46, was hospitalized with a blast trauma and a shrapnel wound in his neck. Medics are providing him with necessary aid.