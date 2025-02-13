Five children fall through ice, two of them rescued, three being searched

Five children fell through the ice in the village of Dovhe in Beryslavsky district of Kherson region on the Inhulets River, two of them were rescued, the search for three continues, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said on its website on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, two children were saved. A fire and rescue unit was involved in the search for three minors, and a diving group of the emergency rescue squad of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kherson region was also sent to the scene," the report says.

The State Emergency Service urged citizens not to go out on the ice.