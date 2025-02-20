Rescue operations completed in Kherson, another victim removed from rubble

Rescuers have unblocked the body of a deceased woman from the rubble of an apartment building in Kherson destroyed by the Russian occupiers, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"Kherson: the rescuers have unblocked the body of a deceased person. The emergency and rescue operations are over. Two people were killed and five people, including two children, were injured as a result of the enemy attack," it said on the Telegram channel.

The operations to clear the rubble will continue on Friday.