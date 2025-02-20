Facts

20:57 20.02.2025

Rescue operations completed in Kherson, another victim removed from rubble

1 min read
Rescue operations completed in Kherson, another victim removed from rubble

Rescuers have unblocked the body of a deceased woman from the rubble of an apartment building in Kherson destroyed by the Russian occupiers, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"Kherson: the rescuers have unblocked the body of a deceased person. The emergency and rescue operations are over. Two people were killed and five people, including two children, were injured as a result of the enemy attack," it said on the Telegram channel.

The operations to clear the rubble will continue on Friday.

Tags: #airstrike #kherson #casualties

MORE ABOUT

11:58 20.02.2025
Six injured in Kherson as result of guided aerial bomb hitting multi-story residential building

Six injured in Kherson as result of guided aerial bomb hitting multi-story residential building

17:56 19.02.2025
Japan transfers five passenger buses to Kherson

Japan transfers five passenger buses to Kherson

18:41 11.02.2025
About 50 mobile shelters operating in Kherson region

About 50 mobile shelters operating in Kherson region

11:38 07.02.2025
Death toll from airstrike on high-rise building in Sumy region grows to three

Death toll from airstrike on high-rise building in Sumy region grows to three

19:42 06.02.2025
Woman injured as enemy shells Marhanets

Woman injured as enemy shells Marhanets

20:13 05.02.2025
Two civilians killed in airstrike on Druzhkivka

Two civilians killed in airstrike on Druzhkivka

12:38 03.02.2025
URCS volunteers providing first aid to victim of Russian air strike on Kherson

URCS volunteers providing first aid to victim of Russian air strike on Kherson

12:49 01.02.2025
Three policemen killed in airstrike on Yunakivska community in Sumy region

Three policemen killed in airstrike on Yunakivska community in Sumy region

10:09 22.01.2025
Man hit by Russian UAV in Kherson dies in hospital, three more injured

Man hit by Russian UAV in Kherson dies in hospital, three more injured

18:06 15.01.2025
Nine people injured after enemy strike at multi-apartment building in Kramatorsk – Interior Ministry

Nine people injured after enemy strike at multi-apartment building in Kramatorsk – Interior Ministry

AD

HOT NEWS

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

General Assembly backs US resolution on war in Ukraine 'Path to Peace' with amendments by 93 votes; Ukraine, USA abstained

LATEST

Kubilius proposes to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU Copernicus Space Program

Trump: War in Ukraine ‘could end soon — within weeks’

Trump-Zelenskyy meeting, minerals deal signing could happen this or next week – Trump

Sixty IFRC national societies raise CHF 2.3 bln to support humanitarian action for Ukraine and Ukrainians

Ukraine may join European agreement on joint procurement of medicinal products – Liashko

IFRC President stresses the need for continued funding for Ukraine: Needs of Ukraine only going to increase, unfortunately

EC President: Ukraine could become EU member before 2030 if pace maintained

PM: UN General Assembly support for Ukrainian resolution is important step to restore intl law

Trump hopes for US to soon sign CRM agreement with Ukraine, announces major economic deals with Russia

Zelenskyy says of ‘good’ talk with Trump at G7 meeting: We need not to lose unity between Europe and US

AD
AD
AD
AD