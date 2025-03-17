Invaders cut short lives of two more civilians in Kherson region

Russian troops have taken the lives of two more civilians in Kherson region: a resident of Kherson was attacked by a drone in the evening and it became known that a resident of Antonivka had died from wounds the day before, head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported.

"As a result of yesterday's shelling of Antonivka, a 71-year-old man was fatally wounded. My condolences to his family and friends," he wrote on Telegram on Monday.

A little later, Prokudin added: "And another tragic piece of news. Around 19:00, the Russian army attacked a resident of Kherson in Dniprovsky district from a drone. Unfortunately, as a result of the explosion, the 56-year-old man received serious injuries. He died on the spot."