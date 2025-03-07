Facts

Two residents of Kherson injured as result of evening Russian shelling

Russian occupiers shelled the Dniprovsky district of Kherson on Friday evening, injuring two residents of the city, reported head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko.

"A 56-year-old Kherson resident was taken to the hospital in serious condition, who was injured as a result of Russian aggression in the Dniprovsky district at about 17:30. The man has a traumatic amputation of his right leg. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance," Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

"In addition, a 48-year-old woman sought medical attention. At night, after enemy shelling, she received a concussion and a mine-explosive injury. Doctors assess the victim's condition as mild," the head of the city administration added.

