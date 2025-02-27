Invaders continuously shelling Kostiantynivka: one killed, four wounded today

One civilian from the town of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region was killed and four others were wounded on Thursday as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers, the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on its Facebook page.

"The enemy is continuously shelling Kostiantynivka. From 11:20 to 12:00, the town was shelled by enemy artillery. A 32-year-old man died in his own home. Around 13:00, the Russians hit civilians with two Smerch MLRS missiles. Four people were injured," the report says.

In addition, a 70-year-old resident of the town of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region received multiple shrapnel wounds. "In the morning, the Russians dropped two FAB-250 bombs on Kramatorsk. One hit the industrial zone, the other - the private sector," the ministry said.

Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 25 strikes on the territory of Donetsk region. Twenty-five residential buildings, a store, a beauty salon, an educational institution, a bank, two gas pipelines, three power lines, and four cars have been damaged.

As reported, on Wednesday the enemy dropped three aerial bombs on Kositantynivka, five people were killed and 11 were injured.