20:24 18.03.2025

Kremlin claims after talk with Trump, Putin orders to suspend strikes on energy infrastructure, exchange POWs

Vladimir Putin, after a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, gave the order to stop strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, the website of the head of the aggressor state reported.

"During the conversation, Donald Trump put forward a proposal for the parties to the conflict to mutually refrain from strikes on energy infrastructure facilities for 30 days. Vladimir Putin responded positively to this initiative and immediately gave the Russian military the appropriate command," the report says.

Putin also stated that on March 19, a prisoner exchange of 175 people would supposedly be carried out between the Russian and Ukrainian sides. "In addition, a gesture of goodwill will be done regarding the transfer of 23 seriously wounded Ukrainian servicemen who are being treated in Russian medical facilities," the Kremlin said.

"The leaders confirmed their intention to continue efforts to achieve a bilateral Ukrainian settlement... Russian and American expert groups are being created for this purpose," the statement said.

