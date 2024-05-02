Facts

15:28 02.05.2024

Klitschko to take part in Summit of Mayors of European Cities dedicated to Europe Day

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, at the invitation of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, will take part in the Summit of Mayors of European Cities, which will be held in Paris on May 3-4 and will be timed to coincide with Europe Day, the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has reported.

"The mayors' communication and discussions will focus on the challenges and opportunities faced by European cities. In particular, on the eve of the European Parliament elections and against the background of growing far-right populism, an open dialogue is necessary to strengthen democratic values, partnership and mutual support of cities," the Kyiv City State Administration said on its official website on Thursday.

As noted, for Kyiv, participation in the event is an opportunity to emphasize the need to strengthen military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its capital.

Representatives of Paris, Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Istanbul, Athens, Zagreb, Tirana, Sarajevo, representatives of the city authorities of Amsterdam, Vienna, Stockholm, Munich, Barcelona and other European cities will take part in the Summit.

