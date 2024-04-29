DEATH TOLL IN ODESA FROM ROCKET ATTACK INCREASED TO THREE, 20 MORE INJURED - MAYOR

The number of wounded in Odesa as a result of the missile attack has increased to 20, said mayor of the city Hennadiy Trukhanov.

"It is already known about 20 wounded as a result of an enemy attack," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

A few minutes later, he updated the message, adding that it became known about the death of a woman born in 1983 in the hospital. "Thus, the number of deaths as a result of the attack has increased to three," he wrote.

"My sincere condolences to the families and friends ...," Trukhanov added.