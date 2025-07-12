Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

Photo: ttps://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is actively supporting victims of Russia's latest aerial attacks at the sites in Chernivtsi, Lviv, and Lutsk.

"In Chernivtsi, the URCS rapid response team worked alongside emergency services at the site of a strike," the organization reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Volunteers provided essential aid to victims, including initial psychological support to 20 people. Two individuals with limited mobility were evacuated from a damaged residential building to nearby communities. A URCS assistance point was set up on site, offering first aid, psychological support, and basic needs like tea and water to both victims and responders.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, the drone attack in Chernivtsi resulted in two fatalities and 14 injuries of varying severity. Administrative buildings, homes, and vehicles were damaged.

In Lviv, URCS volunteers established a relief point at one of the locations affected by the enemy attack, providing first aid, psychological support, and humanitarian assistance.

According to the Lviv City Council, six people were injured, including an 11-year-old child. Two industrial facilities and multiple residential buildings sustained damage, with over 500 windows shattered. Three buildings of Lviv Polytechnic University, several city courts, more than 20 small and medium-sized businesses, and over 20 vehicles were also damaged.

In Volyn region, the URCS rapid response team worked on the ground in Lutsk, going door to door to assess damage and assist residents of affected buildings. They remained on standby to administer first aid. The Volyn regional URCS team is currently distributing plastic sheeting for residents to temporarily cover broken windows.

According to the Volyn Regional Military Administration, debris from a downed drone destroyed a private residential building, while neighboring homes also had shattered windows and damaged vehicles. The fire caused by the strike was extinguished. No casualties were reported.