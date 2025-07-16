Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

On Wednesday, July 16, Russian occupiers dropped a 500-kilogram aerial bomb on a shopping center in the center of Dobropillia in Donetsk region, reported head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

"Two dead, 14 wounded - these are the preliminary consequences of the strike on Dobropillia. (...) There are probably still people under the rubble - the search for survivors continues," Filashkin wrote on the Telegram channel.