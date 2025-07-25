Interfax-Ukraine
Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Two civilians died in the village of Prymorske, Vasylivsky district of Zaporizhia region, as a result of an attack by a Russian drone, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said.

"The Russians killed two people in the village of Prymorske, Vasylivsky district. The enemy attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone, in which a man and a woman were traveling. Unfortunately, both died. The car was destroyed," Fedorov said on Telegram on Friday.

