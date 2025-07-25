Invaders attack private car with drone in Zaporizhia region, two civilians killed

Two civilians died in the village of Prymorske, Vasylivsky district of Zaporizhia region, as a result of an attack by a Russian drone, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov said.

"The Russians killed two people in the village of Prymorske, Vasylivsky district. The enemy attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone, in which a man and a woman were traveling. Unfortunately, both died. The car was destroyed," Fedorov said on Telegram on Friday.