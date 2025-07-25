Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:20 25.07.2025

Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 44, incl seven children

1 min read
Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 44, incl seven children

As of 20:39, rescuers have extinguished all fires caused by enemy airstrikes in the center of Kharkiv.

"Some 116 rescuers and 35 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service, as well as employees of the National Police, doctors, utility workers and volunteers were involved in eliminating the consequences of the terrorist attack," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reported.

The total number of victims as a result of the airstrikes has increased to 44. Seven of them are children.

Tags: #airstrikes #kharkiv #victims

MORE ABOUT

12:11 25.07.2025
Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

16:33 24.07.2025
There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

13:37 24.07.2025
Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

12:15 24.07.2025
Kharkiv already has 16 victims, including 10-year-old child

Kharkiv already has 16 victims, including 10-year-old child

11:57 24.07.2025
Three injured in enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv

Three injured in enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv

19:27 16.07.2025
Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

Donetsk Regional Military Administration: two dead, 14 injured — preliminary consequences of strike on Dobropillia

15:01 12.07.2025
World Bank confirms $33.3 mln energy infrastructure grant for Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – mayor

World Bank confirms $33.3 mln energy infrastructure grant for Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – mayor

13:26 12.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

12:41 12.07.2025
Number of injured in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv rises to 3 – mayor

Number of injured in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv rises to 3 – mayor

14:24 11.07.2025
Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

HOT NEWS

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Russian smart bomb hits medical facility in Kharkiv: one person killed, six injured – mayor

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Rada to consider draft law on strengthening powers of NABU and SAPO on July 31 – Stefanchuk

Zelenskyy: Agenda of meeting at leaders level needed

Zelenskyy: There must be truly independent anti-corruption bodies, but they must respond to society's demand for justice

Military-industrial complex facilities will burn until Russians agree to ceasefire - Yermak

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: We spoke with prosecutor general about the need for independent functioning of NABU and SAPO

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

There’re no Russian children in Ukraine - Zelenskyy on Russia's demands after talks in Istanbul

Zelenskyy on swap: There’s agreement that 1,200 soldiers will return

Zelenskyy orders to prepare contract for $10-30 bln on U.S. purchase of drones from Ukraine

Defense Forces destroy 54 Russian UAVs – AFU Air Force

AD
AD