Number of victims in Kharkiv grows to 44, incl seven children

As of 20:39, rescuers have extinguished all fires caused by enemy airstrikes in the center of Kharkiv.

"Some 116 rescuers and 35 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service, as well as employees of the National Police, doctors, utility workers and volunteers were involved in eliminating the consequences of the terrorist attack," the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region reported.

The total number of victims as a result of the airstrikes has increased to 44. Seven of them are children.