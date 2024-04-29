Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with U.S. House Minority Leader, invites him to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a telephone conversation with Minority Leader in the U.S. House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries (Democratic Party), noted bipartisan support for Ukraine in Congress and spoke about the urgent need to strengthen the country's air defense with Patriot systems.

"Had a telephone conversation with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Thanked him for his personal role in the adoption by Congress of the law on assistance to Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Sunday.

The president said that in the conversation he noted "the bipartisan support for our country in Congress and the leadership of President Biden. Invited Mr. Jeffries to Ukraine."

Zelenskyy also spoke about the "urgent need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense with Patriot systems to protect Ukrainian cities and communities, economies and critical infrastructure from Russian air terror."