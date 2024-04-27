SBU drones strike military airfield, two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

Unmanned aerial vehicles of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Kushchevsk military airfield, the Ilsky and Slavyansk oil refineries in Krasnodar Krai on the territory of Russia on Saturday night, an informed source told the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Saturday morning.

"The SBU continues to effectively target military and infrastructure facilities behind enemy lines, reducing Russia's potential for waging war," the source said.

In the attack on the military airfield, the SBU supported the defense forces and acted jointly with them. There were dozens of military aircraft, radar stations and electronic warfare equipment on the airfield.

Also, SBU drones struck the distillation and atmospheric columns of the Ilsky and Slavyansk refineries, which are the key technological facilities of the plants. After the attack, fires broke out and personnel evacuation began at the airfield and refineries.