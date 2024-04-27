Facts

14:07 27.04.2024

SBU drones strike military airfield, two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

1 min read

Unmanned aerial vehicles of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) attacked the Kushchevsk military airfield, the Ilsky and Slavyansk oil refineries in Krasnodar Krai on the territory of Russia on Saturday night, an informed source told the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency on Saturday morning.

"The SBU continues to effectively target military and infrastructure facilities behind enemy lines, reducing Russia's potential for waging war," the source said.

In the attack on the military airfield, the SBU supported the defense forces and acted jointly with them. There were dozens of military aircraft, radar stations and electronic warfare equipment on the airfield.

Also, SBU drones struck the distillation and atmospheric columns of the Ilsky and Slavyansk refineries, which are the key technological facilities of the plants. After the attack, fires broke out and personnel evacuation began at the airfield and refineries.

Tags: #sbu #drones

MORE ABOUT

15:45 27.04.2024
Ukraine's Embassy in Slovakia to transfer four underwater drones to State Emergency Service for humanitarian demining

Ukraine's Embassy in Slovakia to transfer four underwater drones to State Emergency Service for humanitarian demining

11:46 24.04.2024
SBU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region – source

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region – source

12:46 20.04.2024
SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

19:19 18.04.2024
Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

13:34 16.04.2024
SBU hits long–range radar in Bryansk region – source

SBU hits long–range radar in Bryansk region – source

20:50 15.04.2024
Updated Sea Baby drone becomes multifunctional platform, it's no longer just kamikaze drone – SBU

Updated Sea Baby drone becomes multifunctional platform, it's no longer just kamikaze drone – SBU

16:14 13.04.2024
Since beginning of 2024, SBU exposes 11 enemy intelligence networks – Maliuk

Since beginning of 2024, SBU exposes 11 enemy intelligence networks – Maliuk

09:31 11.04.2024
At night, Russia launches over 40 missiles, about 40 more attack drones at critical infrastructure into Ukraine, only some shot down

At night, Russia launches over 40 missiles, about 40 more attack drones at critical infrastructure into Ukraine, only some shot down

12:21 05.04.2024
Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones of its own production for Ukraine – PM

Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones of its own production for Ukraine – PM

11:17 05.04.2024
SBU, defense forces attack Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region, at least six aircraft destroyed – source

SBU, defense forces attack Morozovsk airfield in Russia's Rostov region, at least six aircraft destroyed – source

AD

HOT NEWS

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

World has every opportunity to shoot down every missile, every drone launched by Russian terrorists – Zelenskyy

Canada to allocate another CAD 13 mln for Czech initiative on ammo procurement for Ukraine

MEP von Cramon fears if radicals in European Parliament are stronger after elections, support for Ukraine may decrease

LATEST

Kherson region to receive modern ambulance vehicles from German partners – regional administration

Pentagon Chief about Patriots for Ukraine: We continue to work on this in a very earnest manner

President, First Lady visit school, Mariupol IDPs' enterprise in Slavutych

Court rules to detain Brovary district official Maibozhenko without right to bail – PGO

Australia announces $100 mln assistance package for Ukraine – Defense Minister Marles

Invaders inflict more than 500 strikes on Zaporizhia region over past 24 hours – local authorities

Two people injured in road accident committed by Brovary official in serious condition, mother with child in moderate condition – Kravchenko

Shmyhal inspects construction of fortifications on border with Belarus in Volyn region

Syrsky informs Ukraine Defense Contact Group about escalating situation at front, Ukraine's needs

Head of Brovary District Administration Maibozhenko who committed road accident with four casualties notified of suspicion

AD
AD
AD
AD