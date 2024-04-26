Ramstein Coalition pledged over $95 bln in military aid to Ukraine over two years – Austin

The United States and other members of Ukraine Defense Contact Group have pledged a total of more than $95 billion in security assistance to the Ukrainian people since the Russian invasion began, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said.

"This contact group includes some 50 members of our allies and partners from around the planet. And we stand united in providing military assistance to Ukraine. We have sorted critical capabilities again and again. And this contact group has made a huge difference. Contact Group members have committed to provide more than $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine," Austin said at a press conference after the 21st meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format) on Friday.

Austin noted that he was "very proud of America's leadership and contributions" and welcomed US President Joe Biden's signing of legislation providing additional aid to Ukraine, as well as increased funding for Israel, Taiwan and the U.S. defense industrial base.

"This will allow the United States to immediately send Ukraine critical air defense capabilities, artillery and equipment from our military stockpile, as President Biden announced on Wednesday," the minister said.

Separately, he noted the significant assistance that allies and partners provided to Ukraine, emphasizing that "throughout Putin's chosen war, these supplies were critical and saved countless Ukrainian lives."