Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:21 24.07.2025

Stefanchuk invites US House Speaker Johnson to visit Kyiv

1 min read
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk invited Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Johnson to visit Kyiv.

"I have had a meaningful telephone conversation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Mike Johnson ... I invited my colleague to personally visit Kyiv, and we also agreed to meet within the framework of the G7 Parliamentary Summit in Canada in September. Our partnership is strengthening, and joint decisions bring peace and security closer in Europe and the world," the Verkhovna Rada quoted Stefanchuk as saying on its Telegram channel.

During the conversation, Stefanchuk thanked his colleague for the continued support of Ukraine from the United States and emphasized the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia. The parties also discussed further steps to contain the aggressor and strengthen security and agreed to intensify interparliamentary cooperation, which is an important component of the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States.

