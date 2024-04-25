US defense package should be sent to Ukraine as soon as possible – Zelenskyy's talk with American party leaders

On Thursday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had phone conversations with Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The Head of State thanked each of them for their personal leadership, representatives of both parties and President Joseph Biden for passing the law on assistance to our country and the entire American people for their support, the presidential press service reported.

"I told the interlocutors about the situation on the battlefield, the need to strengthen air defense, in particular, Patriot systems and the benefits of long-range ATACMS systems," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized the importance of sending the next defense packages to Ukraine as soon as possible.

He specifically highlighted the inclusion of long-range ATACMS systems in the law, which are greatly needed by our warriors.