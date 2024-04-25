Kuleba welcomes report of OSCE Moscow Mechanism on arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians by Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the report of the OSCE Moscow Mechanism on the arbitrary detention of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian Federation, thanking all those involved in publicizing this problem.

“This important document rings an alarm bell about Russia's systematic and widespread campaign of taking civilian hostages in Ukraine’s occupied territories,” the minister said on X.

Kuleba noted that the Mission's findings highlight the massive nature of Russian war crimes against Ukrainian civilians.

“The document will become an important element in the work of national and international judicial bodies aimed at identifying specific individuals who should be held criminally responsible,” he stressed.

The foreign minister also called on partners to consolidate efforts to ensure the immediate and unconditional release of all Ukrainian civilians arbitrarily detained by Russia, as outlined in Ukraine’s Peace Formula.