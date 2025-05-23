Russia actively conducting info operations to undermine support for Ukraine – Spanish special services

The Spanish Department of National Security's annual report directly states that the Russian Federation uses disinformation, artificial intelligence, and anonymous channels to undermine democratic institutions and reduce support for Ukraine. The report also documents new instances of Russian attempts to destabilize and interfere in the internal affairs of European countries.

"With the beginning of the war, the main threat has become the activities of Russian special services on European territory, aimed at hindering the delivery of aid to Ukraine and spreading doubts about the advisability of further support for this country," the report published on the official website of the Department notes.

As established by the department, this activity is carried out through proxies who are recruited, trained and coordinated through social networks, and who are not officially members of the Russian special services.

The Russians also maintain a high level of activity aimed at obtaining information about Ukraine, NATO and the European Union. "In addition to these actions, they continue a broad campaign that is part of the Kremlin's strategy to try to break the Western consensus and reduce political, economic and military support for Kyiv," the report emphasizes.

The Russian Federation is also indicated as the main source of hybrid threats for the West. Thus, Russian intelligence services and other related agencies, as in previous years, continue to conduct information confrontation campaigns aimed at undermining Western unity and destabilizing the situation in the Atlantic. These operations, which involve the intensive use of propaganda and disinformation, are aimed at strengthening pre-existing social or political divisions in the target country, undermining its cohesion and, ideally, promoting rapprochement with the Russian side.

"Thus, the main goal that Russia pursues by developing its hybrid strategies in the West and Spain is essentially aimed at influencing the societies and leaderships of these countries in order to break the political, economic and military support for Kyiv. In the almost three years since the start of the war in Ukraine, the use of hybrid methods has increased, adapting them to the specific circumstances of each state in order to maximize their advantages," the report notes.

The increased spread of disinformation campaigns after the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also noted. The Kremlin continues to use these methods opportunistically against Spain, Europe and the West. Russia continues to manipulate support for Ukraine, trying to question not only the aforementioned support, but also Spain's membership in both the EU and NATO in public debates. Events such as pandemics, electoral processes and natural disasters have been and will be used by the Kremlin to develop disinformation campaigns, the ultimate goal of which is to undermine democratic legitimacy and undermine public trust in state institutions.

"Ideas justifying the conflict and limiting support for Ukraine are spread through various mechanisms, including official Russian government channels, pro-Kremlin activists with diverse audiences on social media, the media, through agents or proxies, and websites in various languages ​​that are likely not integrated into the Kremlin's government structure... Similarly, Moscow uses front organizations and ideologically polarized groups, united in associations, NGOs, or foundations, to spread the Russian version of the conflict, undermine Western unity on aggression, and justify the need for its intervention in the situation in Ukraine," the report states.