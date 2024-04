On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

"There was a report by Commander-in-Chief Syrsky and Defense Minister Umerov on supplies for our soldiers, about the training of our brigades, about our actions on the front line and against the Russian military system as a whole," he said in a video message on Wednesday.