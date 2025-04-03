Umerov calls on partners to provide more weapons to Ukraine: We have clear action plan to force Russia to real negotiations

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, addressing participants in the meeting of EU defense ministers, which is taking place in Warsaw within Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU, emphasized that more weapons for Ukraine mean a shorter path to peace.

"Now, more than ever, we need to jointly strengthen Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia and coordinate our actions in the security sphere. We have a clear action plan aimed at forcing Russia to real negotiations," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the minister, together with allies, Ukraine is focused on three key goals: maintaining the front line; protecting Ukrainian skies - creating a powerful air defense system for the security of cities, the economy and the army; development of long-range capabilities to destroy logistics and enemy offensive potential.

He emphasized: more weapons for Ukraine means a shorter path to peace. We need support in key areas: ammunition; long-range missiles; armored vehicles; aviation; air defense systems.

Umerov paid special attention to issues of the defense industry. According to him, Ukraine is open to joint projects - both according to the "Danish model" and in other formats.

"Ukraine is also ready to invest in the defense industry of EU countries. Our strategic goal is the full integration of the Ukrainian industrial base into the European defense ecosystem. Expanding military assistance and developing joint production is the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and throughout the continent," he emphasized.