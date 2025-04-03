Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

15:08 03.04.2025

Umerov calls on partners to provide more weapons to Ukraine: We have clear action plan to force Russia to real negotiations

2 min read
Umerov calls on partners to provide more weapons to Ukraine: We have clear action plan to force Russia to real negotiations
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, addressing participants in the meeting of EU defense ministers, which is taking place in Warsaw within Poland's presidency of the Council of the EU, emphasized that more weapons for Ukraine mean a shorter path to peace.

"Now, more than ever, we need to jointly strengthen Ukraine, increase pressure on Russia and coordinate our actions in the security sphere. We have a clear action plan aimed at forcing Russia to real negotiations," he wrote on Facebook.

According to the minister, together with allies, Ukraine is focused on three key goals: maintaining the front line; protecting Ukrainian skies - creating a powerful air defense system for the security of cities, the economy and the army; development of long-range capabilities to destroy logistics and enemy offensive potential.

He emphasized: more weapons for Ukraine means a shorter path to peace. We need support in key areas: ammunition; long-range missiles; armored vehicles; aviation; air defense systems.

Umerov paid special attention to issues of the defense industry. According to him, Ukraine is open to joint projects - both according to the "Danish model" and in other formats.

"Ukraine is also ready to invest in the defense industry of EU countries. Our strategic goal is the full integration of the Ukrainian industrial base into the European defense ecosystem. Expanding military assistance and developing joint production is the path to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and throughout the continent," he emphasized.

Tags: #umerov #partners

MORE ABOUT

19:57 26.03.2025
Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

19:01 26.03.2025
Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

17:31 25.03.2025
Umerov briefs on key results of technical consultations with USA in Riyadh

Umerov briefs on key results of technical consultations with USA in Riyadh

17:50 21.03.2025
Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

13:24 21.03.2025
Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

16:07 17.03.2025
Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

09:51 17.03.2025
Ukraine's army moves in Kursk region to more advantageous lines, info about encirclement false – Umerov

Ukraine's army moves in Kursk region to more advantageous lines, info about encirclement false – Umerov

16:21 15.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on partners to continue working on contingents, insists on their deployment in Ukraine

20:34 14.03.2025
Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

09:24 10.03.2025
Zelenskyy: Umerov reports on his contacts with partners regarding new support packages for Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Umerov reports on his contacts with partners regarding new support packages for Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

Number of victims in missile strike on Kryvy Rih increases to 17

Ukraine to receive $432 mln from World Bank to restore transport infrastructure – Shmyhal

LATEST

Some 1.6 mln Ukrainian children live in territories occupied by Russia

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth DKK 6.7 bln in 2025-2027

Epicenter launches Epiland featuring Ukraine's largest VR park

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Thinking changes during war, not all veterans return to their previous civilian life

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Our psychologists have most relevant experience now

Advisor to Interior Minister Finashyn: Huge workload on doctors in frontline regions, we need rehabilitation specialists

Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ombudsman discuss support for war victims

White House does not rule out new sanctions against Russia

Poroshenko's application for business trip to US submitted to Rada back in Feb, speaker knows about it - European Solidarity

AD
AD
Empire School
AD