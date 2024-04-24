Service eCherha for buses launched at 10 Ukrainian-Moldavian border crossing points

Ukraine's Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development announced the launch of the Electronic Queue for Crossing the Border (eCherha) for buses at ten border checkpoints between Ukraine and Moldova.

According to the ministry's information, registration for the new type of queue, called "By Schedule," for border checkpoints with Moldova started at 12:00 on April 24, while bus traffic on it will start on April 25 at 12:00.

The option to choose the time of crossing the border will be available at the checkpoints Mamalyha - Kriva, Mohyliv-Podilsky - Otaci, Vynohradivka - Vulcanesti, Maloyaroslavets 1 - Chadyr-Lunga, Novi Troyany - Chadyr-Lunga, Reni - Giurgiulești, Augustove 1 - Basarabeasca, Starokozache - Tudora, Tabaki - Mirnoye, Rososhany - Brychany.

The Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development said that in the future, such an opportunity will also be available at the checkpoint Palanka - Mayaky - Udobne.

"Simultaneously, in collaboration with the State Border Guard Service, we are working on increasing the border crossing capacity specifically for buses, which will provide more opportunities for carriers to choose the time of crossing the border," said Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksnadr Kubrakov.

As reported, initially launched for trucks in August 2023, the eCherha service was scaled to buses at separate checkpoints.