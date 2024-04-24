SBU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region – source

Last night, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two oil depots in Smolensk region, where 26,000 cubic meters of fuel were stored, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This night, Rosneft lost two bases for storing and pumping fuels and lubricants in the settlements of Yartsevo and Razdoro, Smolensk region of the Russian Federation," the source said on Wednesday.

According to the agency's interlocutor, the "bavovna" was carried out by SBU drones.

"Some 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel were stored at these bases. After powerful explosions, a large-scale fire began at the facilities and the evacuation of personnel was carried out," the source said.

He added that the SBU continues to effectively destroy military infrastructure and logistics that provide fuel to the Russian army in Ukraine. "These objects are and will be our absolutely legitimate goals," the agency's interlocutor emphasized.