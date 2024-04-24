Facts

11:46 24.04.2024

SBU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region – source

1 min read
SBU drones hit two oil depots in Smolensk region – source

Last night, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) hit two oil depots in Smolensk region, where 26,000 cubic meters of fuel were stored, an informed source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"This night, Rosneft lost two bases for storing and pumping fuels and lubricants in the settlements of Yartsevo and Razdoro, Smolensk region of the Russian Federation," the source said on Wednesday.

According to the agency's interlocutor, the "bavovna" was carried out by SBU drones.

"Some 26,000 cubic meters of Russian fuel were stored at these bases. After powerful explosions, a large-scale fire began at the facilities and the evacuation of personnel was carried out," the source said.

He added that the SBU continues to effectively destroy military infrastructure and logistics that provide fuel to the Russian army in Ukraine. "These objects are and will be our absolutely legitimate goals," the agency's interlocutor emphasized.

Tags: #drones #smolensk

MORE ABOUT

13:34 16.04.2024
SBU hits long–range radar in Bryansk region – source

SBU hits long–range radar in Bryansk region – source

09:31 11.04.2024
At night, Russia launches over 40 missiles, about 40 more attack drones at critical infrastructure into Ukraine, only some shot down

At night, Russia launches over 40 missiles, about 40 more attack drones at critical infrastructure into Ukraine, only some shot down

12:21 05.04.2024
Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones of its own production for Ukraine – PM

Lithuania to purchase about 3,000 FPV drones of its own production for Ukraine – PM

11:00 04.04.2024
URCS volunteers help victims after Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers help victims after Russia’s drone attack on Kharkiv

10:21 04.04.2024
After drone strikes in Kharkiv, four dead, 12 injured – regional head

After drone strikes in Kharkiv, four dead, 12 injured – regional head

10:24 02.04.2024
Ukraine increases production of drones hitting targets over 1000 km – Fedorov

Ukraine increases production of drones hitting targets over 1000 km – Fedorov

16:05 01.04.2024
Zelenskyy announces decisions on facilitation of drone procurement procedure, ramping up ammo production

Zelenskyy announces decisions on facilitation of drone procurement procedure, ramping up ammo production

16:12 16.03.2024
SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

SBU drones effectively attack three oil refineries in Russia's Samara region – source

12:36 16.03.2024
Two civilians injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged as Russia shells Kharkiv region – local authorities

Two civilians injured, critical infrastructure facility damaged as Russia shells Kharkiv region – local authorities

10:29 08.03.2024
UK will supply more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine

UK will supply more than 10,000 drones to Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

Biden to urgently sign Ukraine aid legislation to begin sending weapons, equipment this week

U.S. Senate supports Ukraine aid bill

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

LATEST

U.S. Dept of State includes national TV Marathon in report on human rights violations in Ukraine

In 2023, some 85 cases of war-related sexual violence recorded in Ukraine – UN report

Zelenskyy thanks U.S. Senate for approving vital aid to Ukraine

Biden to urgently sign Ukraine aid legislation to begin sending weapons, equipment this week

U.S. Senate supports Ukraine aid bill

Acceptance of applications for consular actions for men of mobilization age to continue on May 18, taking into account new legal requirements

Rada doesn't consider bill on use of English language on Tuesday due to resonance of dubbing norm

Zelenskyy says at least 300,000 employees hired at Ukrainian defense industry enterprises

Zelenskyy holds several meetings on organizing inaugural Peace Summit

Shmyhal: Govt allocates over UAH 8 bln for construction of fortifications

AD
AD
AD
AD