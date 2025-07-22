Currently, main challenge for energy sector from Russia is massive use of UAVs - Energy Ministry

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine considers the task of installing modern systems to counter drone threats to be a priority in the context of the Russian Federation's massive use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) this year.

"In 2025, up to 90% of strikes will be carried out by UAVs. In this regard, the Ministry of Energy focuses on the need to install modern systems to counter drone threats," the department reported after a joint meeting with the Interior Ministry of Ukraine on issues of protecting energy infrastructure on Tuesday.

"Our task is to ensure maximum protection of energy facilities and prepare for the rapid restoration of their operation in the event of damage. The focus is on systematically strengthening the stability of the energy system and coordinating the actions of all responsible bodies," said Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk.

As reported by the ministry, special attention was paid during the meeting to the safety of personnel of energy enterprises. The issue of arranging reliable shelters at critical infrastructure facilities is being worked out. In addition, algorithms for interaction with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are being improved to promptly eliminate the consequences of possible attacks.

The Ministry of Energy added that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 700 hostile attacks on energy facilities have been recorded, while the nature of the attacks themselves is becoming more targeted and technologically complex.

As reported with reference to the head of Naftogaz Ukrainy Group, Serhiy Koretsky, on the night of July 22, the Russian Federation again massively attacked the company's gas infrastructure, the facilities of which were destroyed.

"Dozens of drones on the facilities of Naftogaz Group. There is destruction. This is another massive shelling of the gas production infrastructure. Such attacks occur regularly," he wrote on Facebook.

This year, Russian has already carried out more than ten massive attacks on Ukrainian gas facilities, damaging up to 40% of the infrastructure.