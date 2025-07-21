Zelenskyy outlines five tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy, incl financing weapons production

Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

It is necessary to support the search for funding for the production of Ukrainian drones, as well as for air defense, at the embassy level, as much as possible, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We must continue to develop everything that adds strength to Ukraine in this very way. Right now, the key focus is drones – all types of drones. We have a significant funding shortage. We have it – that’s a fact. At all levels – both in direct relations with countries and through joint formats, including priority ones like Ramstein and the Coalition of the Willing – we are seeking additional funding everywhere. At the embassy level, this must be supported to the fullest. And you must also be active – politically, through the media, frankly, however you can – on the issue of air defenses for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said during his address to participants of the annual meeting of heads of foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine entitled "From the power of diplomacy to the diplomacy of power."

The President also called on diplomats to contact the head of Naftogaz, Serhiy Koretsky, through Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, if their country has the necessary capacity to implement the arbitration decision.

“Naftogaz has won arbitration cases against Russia and against Gazprom. The total amount currently stands at approximately $6.9 billion, which would make a significant difference right now if we could direct such a large sum of money to our defense,” Zelenskyy added.

In addition, he called for maximum promotion of increased sanctions against the Russian Federation and to correct the fact that not all packages of sanctions of the European Union have been synchronized even in European countries that are not members of the EU, and also to pay attention to the sanctions track in relations with the United States.

“We have concrete agreements with the President of the United States regarding air defenses, regarding Ukrainian drones for America, regarding economic cooperation and investments. We must implement all of these. And it’s a challenge – to implement all of these,” the President noted.

He also instructed the Minister of Foreign Affairs to prepare a real list of steps on the timing of the possible launch of the Special Tribunal on the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The President also announced personnel changes in the European direction.

According to him, the fourth priority is the dynamics of the negotiations.

“Currently, our representatives are preparing at least one more prisoner exchange with Russia – and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov has proposed to the Russian side a new meeting of representatives in Türkiye. The agenda is clear for us – the return of prisoners, the return of children abducted by Russia, and preparation for the leaders’ meeting,” Zelenskyy added.

He called on ambassadors to inform their host countries about the need for precisely this kind of negotiating approach, precisely this kind of agenda, and to provide Ukraine with the necessary political support.

The fifth priority is to determine the circle of countries with which the relevant procedures for multiple citizenship will be opened.

“I planned to start with the countries hosting the largest Ukrainian populations now – primarily Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, and the Baltic states. Next, there will be the relevant consultations with the Prime Minister of Ukraine, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and with Mr. Speaker. I believe we will hold all these consultations and have the list of countries ready,” Zelenskyy stressed.