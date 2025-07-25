Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:41 25.07.2025

Zelenskyy sets task to prepare $10-30 bln contract for US purchase of drones from Ukraine

1 min read
The United States will buy drones from Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Presidential Advisor on Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshin to prepare contracts worth $10-20-30 billion.

"Next - with America, with President Trump, we agreed that they will buy drones from us. There is such an agreement. I set the task to Umerov, Shmyhal and Kamyshin. They will do this. It is very important to prepare this agreement, a serious agreement for $10-20-30 billion," Zelensky said during a conversation with journalists on Thursday.

On July 16, Zelenskyy said that the United States wants to buy Ukrainian drones, and Ukraine is interested in purchasing equipment to form an air shield.

"There are many drones that only we have. And we are discussing this with President Trump. I told him that I really want to buy things from you that only you have. He told me that America wants to buy Ukrainian drones ... I really want America to help us protect our skies. This is very important," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Newsmax correspondent Shelby Wilder in Kyiv.

Tags: #drones #contracts

