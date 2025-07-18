Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:22 18.07.2025

Zelenskyy orders Shmyhal to speed up drone contracting and delivery, especially interceptors and deep-strike variants
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal to intensify the implementation of agreements on drones, especially interceptor drones, as well as deep strikes, and to urgently conclude relevant contracts.

"Report by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. An audit of agreements that require accelerated contracting is already underway. In particular, this concerns drones, and especially interceptor drones. I instructed to urgently conclude all relevant contracts for drones that our Defense Forces of Ukraine need," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Friday.

"We also discussed the provision of deep strikes - the frequency of our strikes, priority tasks. I am grateful to all units involved for their accuracy," Zelenskyy added.

The President also announced that on Monday, July 21, the Minister of Defense will present a specific program of the Ministry's work and key priorities that will be implemented in the short term, in the coming weeks, and in the medium term, over the next six months.

