Three Ukrainian manufacturers receive contracts for production of interceptor drones

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that three manufacturers received state contracts for production of interceptor drones on Tuesday.

"The state is developing the market of Ukrainian interceptor drones. Yesterday, three manufacturers received state contracts. In total, we already have four contracts for over UAH 3 billion. We will continue to scale these technologies," Shmyhal wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

He reported that together with First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, he met with representatives of the Brave1 state cluster of defense innovations, the team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, drone manufacturers and the largest volunteer funds in Ukraine.

"We focused on providing drones to our soldiers on the front line. Much attention was paid to interceptor drones that are capable of countering Russian Shaheds. The President set the task of developing this direction. And we already have four state contracts with manufacturers. This week we also talked with large state banks about lending to manufacturers under state guarantees," the minister said.

In addition, according to Shmyhal, the Ministry of Defense is negotiating with partners to attract financing for the purchase of such interceptors, and the first agreements have already been reached.