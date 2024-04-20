German Vice Chancellor Habeck visits Mykolaiv region

A delegation from Germany headed by Federal Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck visited Mykolaiv region on Friday and held a meeting with head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim.

As reported on the page of Mykolaiv Regional Administration on Facebook, the parties discussed Germany's assistance in restoring infrastructure damaged as a result of Russian shelling, including energy facilities, the development of economic cooperation, and the needs of Ukrainian defenders.

During the meeting, Habeck assured that Germany would continue to support Ukraine in its just struggle. "We stand firmly on the side of Ukraine," he said.

For his part, Kim thanked Germany for the assistance provided, told about the operational situation in Mykolaiv region, the return of the population and the restoration of economic stability.

"Our main problems remain the need for weapons, ammunition, modern air defense equipment and job creation. It is necessary for the local economy to work, and taxes to remain in the region. Because now our ports are closed, almost 20% of agricultural land is mined or not used due to the relocation of enterprises, and large businesses are practically not working," he said.

In addition, during the visit, Habeck talked with military personnel and learned about the current situation in the frontline region and the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Delagation visited one of the hospitals in the region, restored in cooperation with international organizations, including the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).