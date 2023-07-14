Law enforcement officers find bodies of civilians shot by enemy during occupation in Mykolaiv region

In the liberated territory of Voskresensk community of Mykolaiv region, law enforcement officers found the bodies of two civilians who were shot by the Russian military during the occupation, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) informs.

In the message of the department on the Telegram channel posted on Friday, it appears that under the procedural leadership of Mykolaiv regional prosecutor's office, investigative and operational measures are continuing to identify and document war crimes committed by representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against the civilian population in the territory of Mykolaiv region.

"During the next inspection of the area in the village of Stepne of Voskresensk merged territorial community of Mykolaiv district, prosecutors, together with investigators and criminologists of the State Department of the National Police in the region, exhumed the bodies of two local residents - 20 and 34 years old men. They were shot by the Russian military last spring," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The bodies of the victims were sent to Mykolaiv Regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination for research.

According to the prosecutor's office, measures are being taken to establish the circumstances, witnesses and eyewitnesses of the crime.

The pretrial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, connected with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) continues.