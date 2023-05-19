Facts

18:57 19.05.2023

Almost one third of Mykolaiv region territory, 140 km of coast require demining

The area of mined territories in Mykolaiv region that need to be examined for the presence of explosives is 754,000 hectares, or 30% of the region's territory. Of these, about 288,000 hectares are agricultural land, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaly Kim has said.

He announced this at the Ukrainian-American Forum on Friday, adding that demining is one of the main tasks of the frontline territories, in particular Mykolaiv region.

"One of the most important issues for the frontline territories, and in particular for Mykolaiv region, is demining. At every platform, we talk about this with partners. Today, this was also the subject of my speech," Kim said on the Telegram channel.

According to him, seven international organizations for humanitarian demining are already working in the region.

"The State Emergency Service, police and military are working, 48 teams of bomb experts and 21 groups for conducting humanitarian survey of territories are engaged in mine action," Kim said.

"However, the area of mined territories in the region that require examination for the presence of explosives is 754,000 hectares, which is 30% of the total territory of the region. Of these, about 288,000 hectares are agricultural land," he said.

Kim also drew attention to "the presence of navigable arteries and the fact that Mykolaiv region is a summer recreation area with a coastline of almost 140 kilometers."

"There is an urgent need for the survey and demining of the region's water area," he said.

