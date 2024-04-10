Mykolaivoblenergo reports large-scale emergency power outage in region

In Mykolaiv region, emergency power outages are recorded, which Mykolaivoblenergo called large-scale.

"Friends, we have a large-scale emergency shutdown. Where there is no light, this is not on hourly schedules! We are already working on connecting consumers. Believe in the power engineers!" Mykolaivoblenergo reported on Facebook.

As reported, after the night attack by the Russian Federation on Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, emergency shutdowns were recorded in the morning.