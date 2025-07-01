Russians shell Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region with artillery: one person killed, another injured

On Tuesday morning, Russians struck with artillery at Kutsurubska community in Mykolaiv region: one person killed, another injured.

"This morning, Russians again struck with artillery at Kutsurubska community. They killed a 75-year-old pensioner in his own yard, his 76-year-old wife was injured. The victim was hospitalized, all necessary medical care is being provided," Vitaliy Kim, head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.