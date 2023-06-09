Facts

13:42 09.06.2023

Some 2,412 people evacuated, four died in Kherson region; 825 people evacuated, one died in Mykolaiv region

1 min read
As of 12:00 Friday, some 2,412 people have been evacuated from the flood zone in Kherson region, four died, 13 more are considered missing, some 825 people have been evacuated in Mykolaiv region, one died, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko has said.

"Liquidation of the consequences of the explosion by the Russian occupiers of Kakhovka HPP. Day four. Information as of 12:00. In Kherson region, 48 settlements were actually flooded, of which: 34 (3,625 houses) in the territory controlled by Ukraine, 14 in the temporarily occupied one," the minister said on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said: "Some 2,412 people have been evacuated. Four people died. Injured as a result of shelling during evacuation measures some 11 people. Some 13 people are considered missing."

In Mykolaiv region, according to the minister, some 23 settlements are flooded. "Some 825 people have been evacuated. One person died," Klymenko said.

He also said Kherson Regional District Administration has a hotline for appeals from victims, as well as for coordinating the work of volunteers: 0 (800) 10 1102.

Tags: #mykolaiv_region #kherson_region #kakhovka_hpp

