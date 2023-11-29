Facts

20:10 29.11.2023

Zelenskyy visits Mykolaiv region, where he gets acquainted with implementation of Danish patronage program over region

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Mykolaiv region on Wednesday, where he got acquainted with the progress of projects under the patronage of Denmark over the region, the press service of the head of state reported.

“During a working trip to Mykolaiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the presentation of the projects implemented under the patronage of the Kingdom of Denmark over the region,” reads a message posted on the official website of the President of Ukraine on Wednesday evening.

As reported, the Head of State took part in the presentation of the office of the Embassy of Denmark in Mykolaiv and the representative office of the Danish company Bright Bird, which deals with risk management and organization of contacts for Danish companies in Ukraine.

Also, the Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration familiarized the Head of State with the work of the Regional Office for International Cooperation at the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration established pursuant to the instruction of the President of Ukraine. The office coordinates and oversees projects implemented at the expense of Denmark, the main partner in the restoration of Mykolaiv region, as well as its partners, including municipalities, government organizations and companies from Germany, Japan, the Republic of Korea and other countries. The Regional Office for International Cooperation is working on proposals for priority areas of economic reconstruction and development, as well as for eliminating the consequences of Russian aggression in Mykolaiv region.

Zelenskyy thanked Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, the Danish Parliament and society for supporting important projects in Ukraine. "We need such stories of success with very specific results," the President said. "This is indeed a success story … This is an example that shows other countries what we can do. And they can help rebuild Ukraine now, without waiting for global post-war recovery plans," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the President emphasized that “Ukraine will do everything possible to preserve infrastructure, institutions and security for business even in the face of full-scale Russian aggression.”

The presentation was also attended by: Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen, Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania Valdemaras Sarapinas, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan Seymur Mardaliyev, Bright Bird CEO Thomas Trust Have, and Head of Bright Bird's representative office in Ukraine Rasmus Ulfeldt.

Tags: #denmark #mykolaiv_region

