18:36 07.07.2023

Cabinet allocates more than UAH 340 mln for recovery of damaged facilities in Mykolaiv region due to undermining of Kakhovka HPP

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated more than UAH 340 million for the restoration of damaged and destroyed facilities in Mykolaiv region as a result of the undermining of the Kakhovka HPP by Russian occupiers, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"We are working on eliminating the consequences of the terrorist attack at the Kakhovka HPP. More than UAH 4 billion have already been allocated," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Friday.

In particular, according to him, UAH 980 million was allocated to Kherson Regional Military Administration for the restoration of damaged and destroyed facilities.

"Today we also allocate more than UAH 340 million for a similar restoration in Mykolaiv region. We expect specific recovery results from local leaders in the near future," the Prime Minister said.

