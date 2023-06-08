Facts

14:38 08.06.2023

In Mykolaiv region, local resident died after Kakhovka dam destruction – PGO

2 min read
In Mykolaiv region, local resident died after Kakhovka dam destruction – PGO

Law enforcement officers continue to investigate the fact of the destruction of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), in the village of Vasylivka, Bashtansky district, Mykolaiv region, a local resident died in a half-flooded house, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) said.

"Under the procedural guidance of the PGO, a pretrial investigation into the destruction of the dam of Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant continues. The legal qualification is ecocide and violation of the laws and customs of war (Article 441, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said in a Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the prosecutor's office, as part of the pretrial investigation of this criminal proceeding, prosecutors of Mykolaiv regional prosecutor's office, together with investigators from the SBU and the police, forensic specialists, with the involvement of specialists from the State Ecological Inspectorate of the Southwestern District, fix the places of flooding on the territory of Bashtansky district, in particular, Horokhiv and Snihurivka merged territorial communities.

"According to operational information, as of 11:30. on June 8, 2023, the level of water rise in the above-mentioned merged territorial communities reaches 592 cm, in the Inhulets River some 1,250 cm," the PGO said.

The prosecutor's office said: "As a result of the destruction of the dam in a half-flooded house in the village of Vasylivka, Bashtansky district, a man died."

The department said the evacuation of the population from flooded areas is currently being carried out. A total of 491 people were evacuated, including 81 children, 289 houses were flooded, eight settlements were cut off from power supply.

