Facts

13:52 10.04.2024

Power engineers return power to city of Mykolaiv and across region in almost 200 settlements after blackout

Power engineers return power to city of Mykolaiv and across region in almost 200 settlements after blackout

All 178 settlements, including Mykolaiv, disconnected from the power supply due to emergency, are connected to the power grid, Mykolaivoblenergo has reported.

"As of noon, all 178 settlements that were emergency disconnected from power supply are back with power! We are checking individual applications and continue to protect the "energy front!" the company said on its Facebook page.

As the company said, Mykolaiv also has electricity.

According to the report, during the second wave of emergency shutdowns from 10:31 a.m., which followed the first early Wednesday morning, almost half of the region and the city of Mykolaiv faced blackout.

"Almost 222,000 household and about 17,300 legal consumers remained without electricity," the regional power company said.

As reported, there were emergency shutdowns after the night attack by the Russian Federation in Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. Electricity consumption restrictions for industry extended after Dnipropetrovsk to Kharkiv region. The operation of electric transport is limited in Kharkiv.

