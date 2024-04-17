Russians lose 710 people over day – General Staff

The defense forces eliminated 710 occupiers, four tanks, 18 armored vehicles, 15 artillery systems, two UAVs, as well as 26 vehicles and special equipment units during the day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to April 17, 2024 approximately amount to: about 456,050 people of military personnel (plus 710) people, 7,193 tanks (plus four) units, 13,827 armored combat vehicles (plus 18) units, 11,624 artillery systems (plus 15) units, 1,046 MLRS units, 760 units of air defense equipment (plus one), 347 aircraft units, 325 helicopters, 9,279 operational and tactical level UAVs (plus two), 2,093 cruise missiles (plus one), 26 ships/boats, one submarine, 15,587 motor vehicles and tankers (plus 24) units, and 1,910 special equipment units (plus two)," the message says.