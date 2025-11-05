Interfax-Ukraine
Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 900 occupiers, three tanks, three armored vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 398 UAVs, as well as 70 cars and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 05.11.25 approximately amounted to personnel - about 1,145,670 (+900) people, tanks - 11,329 (+3) units, armored combat vehicles - 23,535 (+3) units, artillery systems - 34,273 (+24) units, air defense systems - 1,237 (+2) units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 66,574 (+70) units," the report says.

