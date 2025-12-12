Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:51 12.12.2025

Invaders lose 1,400 troops in past day – General Staff

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

The occupiers’ losses over the course of the day amounted to 1,400 units of manpower and 139 units of equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a report as of 6:30 a.m. Friday.

In particular, Ukrainian forces destroyed one aircraft, two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 16 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, three air defense systems, 107 vehicles and tankers, and two special-purpose vehicles.

The air strikes destroyed two cruise missiles and 253 operational-tactical level UAVs.

