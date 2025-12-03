SBU charges 'Doctor Evil' in absentia for torturing prisoners

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police have gathered evidence against another occupier involved in the mass torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war – a Russian prison medic, the SBU has said.

"This is Ilya Sorokin – a paramedic of the medical unit of prison No. 10 of the Department of Execution of Sentences for the Republic of Mordovia (RF)," the SBU said on Telegram on Wednesday.

As the investigation established, the defendant tortured wounded Ukrainian soldiers who were held in a local prison. "For the cruel torture of prisoners, Sorokin received the nickname "Doctor Evil" from them," the SBU said.

According to the report, among other things, it was documented that under the guise of conducting a "medical examination," he used an electric shocker on prisoners, which led to their unconsciousness or temporary paralysis of various parts of the body. "In addition, the Russian paramedic deliberately left wounded soldiers, who were kept in the cells, without painkillers and bandages," the report says.

Based on the evidence collected, investigators of the Security Service in absentia reported Sorokin on suspicion under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes, cruel treatment of prisoners of war). Since the perpetrator is in the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are underway to find and punish him.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office and with the assistance of Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine.