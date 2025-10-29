09:35 29.10.2025
Russia loses 1,150 people, 81 units of special equipment in day
Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 1,150 occupiers, four tanks, 20 artillery systems, 313 UAVs, three armored vehicles, as well as 81 cars and special equipment in a day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Wednesday morning.
"Total enemy combat losses from 24.02.22 to 29.10.25 were approximately: personnel - about 1,139,900 (+1,150) people, tanks - 11,303 (+4) units, armored combat vehicles - 23,511 (+3) units, artillery systems - 34,064 (+20) units, MLRS - 1,530 (+1) units, operational-tactical level UAVs / - 75,367 (+313) units, automotive equipment and tank trucks – 65,865 (+79) units, special equipment – 3,986 (+2) units," the report said.