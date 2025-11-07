Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:34 07.11.2025

Zelenskyy: 314 Russian military personnel are in Pokrovsk

According to the military, there are 314 Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk, and the enemy's "number one" goal remains to occupy the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"The enemy .... on November 5 carried out assault operations involving equipment. He lost equipment, but the enemy's number one goal is to occupy Pokrovsk as quickly as possible. This goal remains. This is clear from the number of assaults. There were 220 assaults on Pokrovsk in three days. According to military data, there are 314 "Russians" in the city itself, inside," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Friday.

According to him, there is still very great pressure in this direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces have advanced 1,100-1,200 meters. The situation in Vovchansk is tense and may be complicated due to the accumulation of Russian troops.

The President also reported that the enemy tried to conduct assault operations in the Siversk direction. The occupiers had no success on the Kramatorsk, Konstiantinivka, and Ocheretyn axes.

