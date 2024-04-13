Bohdanivka is under control of Defense Forces, intense fighting continues there – ministry

Fighting continues for Bohdanivka in Bakhmut axis, enemy assault groups made their way to the northern outskirts at night; the town is now under the control of the Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"Intense battles for Bohdanivka in Bakhmut axis continue. At night, enemy assault groups made their way to the northern outskirts of the town. Bohdanivka is now under the control of the Defense Forces. The battle is ongoing, the enemy does not stop assaults," the ministry said in the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The ministry urged to focus only on official reports of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.