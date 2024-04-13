Facts

11:19 13.04.2024

Bohdanivka is under control of Defense Forces, intense fighting continues there – ministry

1 min read
Bohdanivka is under control of Defense Forces, intense fighting continues there – ministry

Fighting continues for Bohdanivka in Bakhmut axis, enemy assault groups made their way to the northern outskirts at night; the town is now under the control of the Defense Forces, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"Intense battles for Bohdanivka in Bakhmut axis continue. At night, enemy assault groups made their way to the northern outskirts of the town. Bohdanivka is now under the control of the Defense Forces. The battle is ongoing, the enemy does not stop assaults," the ministry said in the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The ministry urged to focus only on official reports of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #fighting

MORE ABOUT

16:44 08.06.2023
Active fighting continues in southern Ukraine, enemy actively defending in Zaporizhia direction – dpty defense minister

Active fighting continues in southern Ukraine, enemy actively defending in Zaporizhia direction – dpty defense minister

17:10 20.05.2023
Maliar: There are heavy fighting in Bakhmut; Ukrainian defenders control certain objects in one of districts and private sector

Maliar: There are heavy fighting in Bakhmut; Ukrainian defenders control certain objects in one of districts and private sector

14:54 17.05.2023
Fierce battles underway in Bakhmut, enemy advances somewhat – dpty defense minister

Fierce battles underway in Bakhmut, enemy advances somewhat – dpty defense minister

19:54 17.03.2023
Fiercest battles take place near Kreminna, Torske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, epicenter of hostilities still in Bakhmut – Syrsky

Fiercest battles take place near Kreminna, Torske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, epicenter of hostilities still in Bakhmut – Syrsky

13:36 12.01.2023
Most brutal, difficult battles continue in Soledar – Maliar

Most brutal, difficult battles continue in Soledar – Maliar

09:56 26.09.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine's tasks cannot change – we’re fighting for life and freedom for all Ukrainians

Zelensky: Ukraine's tasks cannot change – we’re fighting for life and freedom for all Ukrainians

10:47 15.04.2022
Zelensky: Russians fighting for sake of looting, torture, as a horde – Zelensky

Zelensky: Russians fighting for sake of looting, torture, as a horde – Zelensky

14:29 27.03.2022
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Husarivka in Kharkiv region, fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate Husarivka in Kharkiv region, fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

12:14 26.03.2022
In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in direction of Mala Rohan, fighting in Izium direction continues

In Kharkiv region, Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate several settlements in direction of Mala Rohan, fighting in Izium direction continues

18:01 07.07.2020
Residents of two towns being evacuated, one person killed, four hospitalized amid wildfire in Luhansk region

Residents of two towns being evacuated, one person killed, four hospitalized amid wildfire in Luhansk region

AD

HOT NEWS

Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

AIR ALERTS ANNOUNCED IN KYIV, MOST OF REGIONS

Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

Syrsky: Decisions made aimed at strengthening most problematic areas of defense with electronic warfare, air defense systems

In Chernihiv region, Russians fire at civilian car, killing person – local authorities

LATEST

Zelenskyy congratulates employees of Ukrainian defense industry on professional holiday

Germany to transfer another Patriot system to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

British DragonFire laser could be used against Russian drones in Ukraine – Shapps

AIR ALERTS ANNOUNCED IN KYIV, MOST OF REGIONS

US Ambassador to Ukraine calls on Congress to vote on aid to Ukraine

Since beginning of 2024, SBU exposes 11 enemy intelligence networks – Maliuk

Member of Congress: US House of Reps may consider Ukraine aid bill next week

Yermak: Worldwide support for Ukrainian Peace Formula can facilitate all-for-all exchange of prisoners

Zelenskyy takes part in presentation of Made in Ukraine platform in Chernivtsi

Syrsky: Decisions made aimed at strengthening most problematic areas of defense with electronic warfare, air defense systems

AD
AD
AD
AD