Active fighting continues in southern Ukraine, enemy actively defending in Zaporizhia direction – dpty defense minister

In the south and east of the country, active hostilities continue in a number of directions, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said.

"The battles for Velyka Novoselka in Novopalovsky direction are continuing. In Zaporizhyia direction in Horikhiv area, the enemy is in active defense," Maliar said on Telegram.

In the east, active actions of Ukrainian troops are underway in Bakhmut direction, fighting continues.

"In some places the enemy is trying to go on the offensive, but unsuccessfully," the deputy defense minister noted.

In Kupyansk and Shakhtar directions, the enemy is launching air strikes and shelling.

In Avdiyivka and Lymany directions, the enemy is making attempts to advance, but unsuccessfully.

Fighting also continues in Maryinka direction. The Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks near the town of Maryinka, inflicting significant losses on it.