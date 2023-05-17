Facts

14:54 17.05.2023

Fierce battles underway in Bakhmut, enemy advances somewhat – dpty defense minister

Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut, the enemy is advancing somewhat, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

“In Bakhmut direction now: almost 20 square kilometers liberated in the suburbs in recent days have not been lost. Moving on. There is progress in some sections. There are fierce battles in Bakhmut itself. The enemy is advancing somewhat," she wrote on the Telegram channel.

The deputy minister stressed that “everything that can be done in a military sense in this situation is done by our command and fighters.”

“They do it professionally and on the verge of possibilities,” she assured.

