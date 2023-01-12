Most brutal, difficult battles continue in Soledar – Maliar

The heaviest fighting is currently taking place near the town of Soledar in Donetsk region in Bakhmut direction, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"The fiercest and most difficult battles are taking place today in the area of Soledar in Bakhmut direction. Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting desperately. The enemy, trying unsuccessfully to break through our defenses and capture Soledar, suffers heavy losses," Maliar said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister said the approaches to the town today are littered with the bodies of the killed invaders, but the enemy continues to advance directly over the bodies of the dead fighters. "Our defenders are showing maximum stamina and heroism," she said.